Energized to vote Democrats out of office
To the Editor:
“You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” — Rahm Emanuel.
Jim Clayburn also echoed those words saying that Democrats should take advantage of Republicans during the coronavirus disaster (with five senators out sick initially).
The Democrats tried to hijack a crucial aid relief package to aid Americans and prop up a flagging economy. Democrats were willing to pay any price to pack “provisions” into the relief legislation.
Some of those provisions were:
Race and sex quotas for corporation boards.
Increased fuel emission standards for airlines.
Same day voter registration as well as early voting via mail and ballot harvesting
An automatic extension of foreign visas.
Assisting Planned Parenthood
Financing for the Kennedy Center.
Extension of foreign language ballots.
Amnesty for DACA.
Bailouts for the U.S. Postal Service.
Tax credits for solar panels.
Money for NPR and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Other parts of New Green Deal.
Any giving to any of the about Dems’ wants would not have helped one sick American nor our economic problems. This relief was to help all Americans through this very difficult time in history. It was not to help Nancy Pelosi and her herd promote their socialistic agenda. This is a national crisis!
The private sector and individual Americans have come to the aid of our country and ordinary Americans. How great is that? They are not holding citizens hostage to get their leftist pipe dream completely unrelated to coronavirus needs, passed. We simply needed a clean and bold deal for our people and our country.
After this, my vote will go to remove Democrats from office. Can’t wait to vote this year. I’m energized.
BEVERLY YOUNG
Town of Geneva