Enough of Larry’s letters

To the Editor:

I have read enough of Larry Peterson’s letters telling us Trump’s presidency was the destruction of America. He sounds like a liberal broken record.

Larry, explain how America is better since Trump: higher gas prices, empty shelves in stores, inflation through the roof. It’s costing the average American $300 more a month to live.

Larry, America will get better after the 2022 elections; most people have buyer’s remorse electing this clown. You and the expert out-of-town doctors who keep writing editorials forget many of us voted for Trump because we don’t like the Democrats’ destruction of our country.

DON NILES

Phelps

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you