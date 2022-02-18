Enough of Larry’s letters
To the Editor:
I have read enough of Larry Peterson’s letters telling us Trump’s presidency was the destruction of America. He sounds like a liberal broken record.
Larry, explain how America is better since Trump: higher gas prices, empty shelves in stores, inflation through the roof. It’s costing the average American $300 more a month to live.
Larry, America will get better after the 2022 elections; most people have buyer’s remorse electing this clown. You and the expert out-of-town doctors who keep writing editorials forget many of us voted for Trump because we don’t like the Democrats’ destruction of our country.
DON NILES
Phelps