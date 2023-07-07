To the Editor:
Joe Nacca apparently is the man with those nasty Democrat bugs in his brain.
School indoctrination is prevalent in our schools. Mr. Nacca, being a teacher of English, I'm sure has done his share of pushing liberalism on students rather than teaching language.
It seems some of our local schools have been indoctrinating elementary children about their gender. He says mainstream media tells the facts and Fox News has something to learn about journalism. Maybe you should quit watching propaganda and come to realize Hunter's laptop is real and the Biden crime family is real. Joe Biden is the one laundering millions through fake companies and enriching all his family from China and Romania. I suppose Mr. Nacca doesn't believe our southern border has had 5 million illegals cross; the Biden administration has no idea where many are.
Pete Mitchell, the other bug sniffer, says our government needs balance. Starting with New York government — not too balanced since we are ruled by a fascist dictator Gov. Hochul and her Democratic regime. I see Pete had a dig on Gov. DeSantis in Florida; again, liberal propaganda. He didn't stop sex education in schools; Florida stopped sex education in the elementary school until sixth grade.
Hey, Pete, check out Geneva schools and see when they start teaching sex. Pete seems to know a lot about education not having kids.
DON NILES
Phelps