Enough with helping others before helping Americans first
To the Editor:
There was the Bush presidency, then Obama, Trump, and Biden — 20 years and tens of billions of dollars spent by this country and our allies to support, feed, arm, and train people in Afghanistan. And now we are supposed to feel sorry for these people that changed sides with the Taliban?
Ironically, we as Americans constantly complain how an extra $300 a week to help the poor is too much, and/or needs to be stopped. But we allow this country to feed and support these people in Afghanistan?
What we should feel sorry for are our American families that lost loved ones trying to help these people. Russia, Britain, and the USA tried. No more handouts, and we really do not need to bring them here to feed and clothe them again. We have a poverty rate of 16% in this country, we do not need to raise it. No more.
Enough is enough.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps