To the Editor:
Bitcoin isn’t a cryptocurrency so much as it is a "crypto-asset." It is absolutely not a currency considering it is neither a store of value or a widespread medium of exchange. I would argue that its only value is its volatility. It’s a veritable pump and dump scheme supported by neo-goldbugs, the financial equivalent of doomsday preppers, and others who are too embarrassed to admit they’re terrified of fiat currency and the non-existent but supposedly sinister conspiracy of central banking.
I want to make clear that I don’t claim to be an environmental or bitcoin expert. That said, I oppose the operations on principle. Greenidge, the company engaged in it, is warming the lake, creating a negative externality, in order to “mine” a computer coin through the exploitation of a public good. Bitcoin has zero utility, an unstable value, and can barely be used anywhere to exchange goods and services.
It is much too speculative to use such a large amount of energy to produce, let alone warm the lake by even a single degree. Unless there is a comprehensive study illustrating that fears of bitcoin energy consumption are overblown, I would urge readers to delay approving a decision for an expansion until a study has been completed indicating there’s no material negative environmental impact due to “mining” operations.
Lastly, residents, do you really want the lake warmed for such an inane purpose as creating a digital asset for the sole purpose of enriching your utility provider?
CAM ROLL
Geneva