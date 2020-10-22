To the Editor:
NYS General Municipal Law and Yates County Procurement Policy (which is often based on NYS GML) govern the policies and procedures of Yates County when contracting for goods and services.
On Dec. 30, 2019 Resolution 521-19 was passed by the Yates County Legislature by a 13-1 vote. I was the dissenting vote. Via this resolution the Legislature authorized a contract for jail drugs to Village Drug of Penn Yan to replace the contract that was in place with Kinney. Contracts of this type require the county to advertise for, and procure, at least three qualified bids.
In an email memo of 12/19/19 Sheriff Spike stated that he had "compared RFP (Request for Proposal) pricing" with three vendors. Subsequent investigation revealed that three quotes had not been obtained. Quotes had been obtained from Village Drug and Diamond but Kinney had not submitted a quote. Rather, a jail employee had gone to a website and copied down some listed prices for the drugs in question.
The fact that three quotes were not obtained (along with some other problems) should negate this contract and the request for quotes should be started anew. I have raised this issue directly and clearly with the relevant parties and have been, essentially, stonewalled. Given the current political atmosphere in the nation and the lack of faith in our institutions I think it is important to follow established procedures.
The Legislature and the Sheriff should move, prior to the next budget year, to correct this error.
ELDEN MORRISON
Guyanoga