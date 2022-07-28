To the Editor:
Important events in the history of America: Civil War in the 1860s, World War I, depression in the 1930s, Pearl Harbor, 9/11. And now, January 6, 2021, ranks up there too as a huge, violent, and armed mob inspired by the president tried to stage a coup, take over the Capitol, hang the vice president, and overthrow our democracy.
Donal Trump lost a free and fair election on November 3, 2020, but he continues to say it was a rigged election right up to this very day. I am a poll worker and am personally insulted. Many poll workers have now quit because of death threats from his supporters.
This by a president who lost the popular vote both times he ran for president. He was only elected the first time because of the obsolete Electoral College. The loser was very gracious in her defeat and never suggested it was a rigged election. She even attended his inauguration ceremony.
His four years as president were a shambles. He was impeached twice. He will be most remembered for putting three justices on the Supreme Court, where they have lifetime appointments. These far right justices overturned 50 years of Roe v. Wade, which they lied and called settled law in their confirmation hearings. A few weeks ago, a pregnant 10-year-old girl raped in Ohio had to travel to Indiana to resolve her situation.
Now it seems these justices next move is to overturn same-sex marriage. And even outlaw contraceptives such as IUDs!
The bipartisan House select committee is doing a fantastic job of exposing his attempted armed coup, when five people died, including four policemen, and hundreds of policemen were injured. So much for supporting the blue.
But this totally disgraced former president is not going away quietly. He still has a lot of supporters. How that is even possible is beyond me.
Every person running for office in November of this year should be asked if they support Trump. This should apply to the lowest office on the ballot up to governors, senators, and congresspeople. If they say they support him, vote against them. That is absolutely necessary to save our democracy. It will be the most important election of your life so far.
If we survive 2022, then November 2024 will be the most important election of our lifetime to return to two responsible political parties in a functioning democracy.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo