To the Editor:
I'm tired of all these politicians standing at the Capitol and saying a prayer, and then "I'm so sorry" condolences to the families of so many Americans killed by our own citizens with their AR-15 combat rifles and other guns.
Then, to add insult to injury, the media and many newspapers all ask what the motives for these senseless killings could be. Really?
How about the loss of a family member and the monetary consequences that come into these families for the rest of their lives? Where is the accountability with these people that can just buy these AR-15s or other guns to go out and cause such carnage to innocent people? These politicians do not care about gun laws — or any other laws — because their families are never in danger from these sick American psychopath killers.
However, we should all be accountable for how we use our weapons and maybe these politicians could pass a federal/state laws that, as with everything we own, they must be insured. Amazingly simple solution: As with a permit by law to own a gun or rifle you must also show proof of liability insurance. It's just like owning three cars where you must have insurance for each of them.
Maybe these families that lose a loved one by these killers canhave some justice and retribution by law and not just political prayers and condolences. Politicians do not care, and if they really did, then Sandy Hook, Conn. would have been a real wakeup call. It is time as gun owners that we all take responsibility for our actions and how we conduct ourselves in using these weapons.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps