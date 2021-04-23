To the Editor:
Healthcare in America is a right and worth fighting for. As a member of the Yates County Democratic Committee I join my fellow members and friends in actively calling on elected leaders to ensure that coverage is:
● Universal and secure — Everyone in the country should be able to access quality healthcare, and a life change (job loss, change in marital status, age) should not force anyone out of the healthcare system.
● Affordable — The overall cost of healthcare including insurance premiums, prescription drug prices, and out of pocket expenses should be within the means of individuals, families and communities to afford. A public option for health insurance, for which all are eligible, should be provided within the healthcare system.
● Comprehensive — Women should have access to the entire spectrum of reproductive healthcare services. Mental health services and treatment for substance abuse disorders should be available and affordable for everyone.
● Patient-driven and high-quality — Decisions about their health care should be made by patients in consultation with their doctors, and facilities in the community should be well-staffed and well-equipped.
● Equitable and accessible — Racial and income disparities as well as disparities between people with and without disabilities should be addressed. Healthcare services and the means to travel to them should be available in all communities.
JANET BARRETT
Yates County Democratic Committee