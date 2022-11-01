To the Editor:
Imagine Florida with a hurricane coming toward Miami. The governor orders an evacuation. All cars head north. They all need to be charged in Jacksonville. How does that work? Has anyone thought about this?
If all cars were electric and were caught up in a three-hour traffic jam with dead batteries, then what?
Not to mention that an electric vehicle has virtually no heating or air conditioning because of high battery consumption.
If you get stuck on the road all night, with no battery, no heat, no windshield wipers, no radio, and no GPS (all these drain the batteries), all you can do is try calling 911 to take women and children to safety. But they cannot come to help you because all roads are blocked, and they will probably require all police cars will be electric also. When the roads become unblocked no one can move! Their batteries are dead.
How do you charge thousands of cars in the traffic jam? Same problem during summer vacation departures with miles of traffic jams. Yes, Triple A is starting to prepare tow trucks to charge electric vehicles. How many can they charge before returning to the home base and recharging the trucks?
There would be virtually no air conditioning in an electric vehicle. It would drain the batteries quickly. Where is this electricity going to come from.? Today's grid barely handles users' needs.
Can't use nuclear, natural gas is quickly running out. Oil fired is out of the question, then where?
What will be done with billions of dead batteries, can’t bury them in the soil, can’t go to landfills.
The cart is way ahead of the horse. No thought whatsoever to handle any of the problems that batteries can cause.
For some reason, the media doesn't want to talk or report on any of this. Resistance is not futile.
RALPH MILLER
Newark