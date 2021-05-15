Excited that hummingbirds are back in the Finger Lakes
To the Editor:
The hummingbirds are back in the Finger Lakes!
The males always arrive first. If you have a feeder for hummingbirds you can easily make your own nectar. The recipe ratio is one cup of boiled water to ¼-cup of white granulated sugar. Stir in the sugar until dissolved and let it cool before you fill the feeder. Please do not add red food dye, as it is not necessary and can be harmful to the hummingbirds (Audubon.com). They are attracted to the red and yellow “blossoms” on the feeder, not the artificially colored sugar water. (We don’t need to ingest artificial coloring either). Glass feeders are also preferable to plastic.
When we really do start to have hot weather, it is best to empty and clean the feeder twice a week to prevent the development of mold. In cooler weather, once a week is enough. Cleaning with hot tap water works fine using the little brushes available for the purpose, which are sold where you got your feeder.
If you want to learn more, Audubon.com has lots of information about these tiny, fast, and territorial little birds.
EDITH MANN
Penn Yan