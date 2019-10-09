To the Editor:
It is my expectation that President Trump is going to do all of us a big favor and decide sometime in early-to-mid 2020 not to run for re-election, partly as a result of a downturn in the economy. When that happens, I hope that the Republicans will nominate someone of good character such as Nikki Haley or Carly Fiorina,
Personally, I don't know what I find to be more despicable about the guy — the way that he makes fun of people's physical appearance or the way that he views women as sex objects. And, I do believe that we all are eventually held responsible and accountable for how we have treated others by a power that is higher than us. I would not want to be in his shoes nor would I want to have his bad "karma" when that happens.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester