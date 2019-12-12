Explanation for water-sewer bill in Lyons not satisfying
To the Editor:
I have an apartment house in Lyons with three units in it. One unit is occupied, one unit hasn’t been occupied in 25 years, and the other unit hasn’t been occupied in over a year.
The problem is being charged for three units when there is only one water meter with only one water line going into the house and only one sewer line going out.
I contacted the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority and had a meeting about the extra charge for the two units. They told me to contact Richard Bogan, code enforcement officer, and have him send a letter that the units were unoccupied. I did that, and a few days later Mr. Bogan called me and said that I would have to remove the sinks in the apartments before they would drop the two charges of $90 ($30 water, $60 sewer) every three months for nothing.
Sounds like to me that you only better have one sink in your house.
Here is how my bill broke down: $33 for 6,000 gallons of water in the occupied apartment; $30 for water in the unoccupied apartments; $38 for sewer in the occupied apartment; $60 for sewer in the unoccupied units; $25 fixed charges. It added up to a total bill of $186.
I can see why people are leaving New York and, of course, Wayne County.
LAWRENCE A. PERRY
Lyons