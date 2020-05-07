To the Editor:
Now that the school-age poplation is being relegated to a more flexible learning environment and parental time schedules are challenged more so than previous, it seems reason to recommend an opportunity available to all age groups at most any hour.
With that as an inspiration, let me refresh our greater Ontario County community's interest in a recent (early March, 2020) podcast offered by FLTV of Finger Lakes Community College titled "Ontario County History and Culture." It consists of a rotating cast of moderators, presenters and guests sharing insights and anecdotes about the history and culture that contribute to the life-quality experiences we enjoy.
For samples, there are some nine episodes amplifying noteworthy past, present and future perspectives of the Ontario County Historical Society, Ontario County Arts Council, New York state policy for supporting local initiatives, city and town of Canandaigua, chambers of commerce, visitors/tourism connection, Cheshire Theatre and meeting halls and community character as influenced by those dedicated to public service sectors.
It is important, I believe, to encourage all walks of life to advantage themselves of this amazing array of talented expertise. Also, to pay tribute to FLTV's Lenore Friend and her staff for introducing such a beneficial endeavor and their tech support in order to make quality happen.
To learn from our podcast, tune to the FLCC-FLTV website — OCHC.fingerlakestv.org. To learn more about FLTV, call (585) 785-1623.
GEORGE HERREN
OCHC Podcast Team