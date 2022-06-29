To the Editor:
When Donald Trump took office as president, he inherited a mess. Within two years he took a crippled economy and turned it completely around. Not only did our economy flourish, but it was the best ever. Our military was the strongest in the world and our country was a great and safe place to live and raise a family.
Reality may not always be what we would like it to be. However, facing reality is and always will be necessary in order to make the best choices in life.
Some may feel that President Trump's wording and communication skills are not his strong point. However, actions speak louder than words and that is his strong point.
Do you think your life is different today then two years ago? If so then it's time for all Americans to face reality and take our country back. The midterm elections are right around the corner.
WALT STECIW
Elmira/Corning