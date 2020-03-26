To the Editor:
A climate of fear spurred on by divisive politics has created a culture where we struggle to work together to solve the problems in our world today. This level of fear did not arrive with COVID-19. Wrangling in Congress and unbalanced media coverage left many citizens wondering who to trust and who to vote for. Statistics show that many did not go to the polls at all, which left the decisions to those who voted in anger and despair.
Donald Trump capitalized on this climate of doubt and fear and assumed he had a mandate to dismiss the advice of experts . He has bullied and threatened any in his own party who ran against him or disagreed with him. John Katko, our representative, fell right in line, and their supporters were comforted by the growth in their bank accounts. Dissenters feared the rise of authoritarian leadership and advantage to the rich. There has been no middle ground.
It is in this cultural divide that we find ourselves as we face the COVID-19 pandemic. It is shocking to find our government officials floundering in their efforts to provide urgently needed advice and leadership. It is shocking to find that spending cuts to our health care system have led to limited medical supplies and depleted research funding levels which were established during the ebola crisis. It is shocking to hear citizens denying the need to protect themselves and others with social distancing because they do not trust health care scientists. As a society, we have neglected the importance of building community partnerships based on common concerns and trust. We failed to recognize the dangers brought on by our self righteous desire to have our side win! We are all losers in this game. It is time to work together and be the patriots we all claim to be.
MARY REHOR
Williamson