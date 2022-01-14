Fair compensation for disabled vets a must
To the Editor:
Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated. They’ve been asking various Congresses and Administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). That was 103 years ago!
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum, and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per-capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world.
They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a “loss of quality of life” payment. That is an antiquated approach to injury compensation.
They realize that they are being manipulated by our tax-evading Elites who use campaign donations to Congress people in order to keep veterans’ compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate.
So ...
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due our disabled veterans. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA. The Investor Class must finally step up.
This is now a national security problem.
Once our youth fully understand that should they enlist in the Armed Forces and subsequently be seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty, then they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty — and this realization among our young people will cause the Armed Forces to collapse quickly. We have no right to expect our youth to make a sacrifice like this so that our Elites can evade a fair level of taxation.
Act now.
ANDY LAWTON
Oswego