To the Editor:
It is sad to see the free fall of Donald Trump. If it were not for his personality he would be remembered as a decent President. After all, through most of his administration, there was a great economy, low unemployment, an out-of-sight stock market, he brought the troops home, he destroyed ISIS, and for conservatives, he appointed like-minded judges and built the wall.
But there was a darker side to the man — hubris that I believe destroyed his administration. He completely botched the pandemic (except for Warp Speed) and loudly declared it a hoax, refused to follow the science, made a fool of himself at briefings, and downplayed it while over 365,000 Americans have died. He now is completely ignoring it. He was impeached once for trying to strong arm the Ukraine President for his own political benefit. You would think he would have learned, but recently he tried it again on the Georgia secretary of state in an effort to "find" votes, and threatened him with "criminal" action.
I have been an attorney for 45 years and spent considerable time in court. If you are presenting a case, you have the burden of proof. Trump never proved election fraud. He lost 60 cases. That is pretty conclusive proof of no significant fraud. Anecdotal stuff or political posturing does not count. Yet he lied to his base and falsely claimed he had won — and by a landslide. And he whipped them into a frenzy last Wednesday, and they went off to sack the Capitol, and five people died. So much for the peaceful transfer of power — the hallmark of our democracy.
And what is going on now? The Headlines screamed — New York Times, "Trump Incites Mob"; San Francisco Chronicler, "Insurrection"; Washington Post, "Trump Mob Storms Capitol." Even the Wall Street Journal, a pro-Trump and conservative newspaper, called for his resignation. His former advisors, generals, cabinet members, and fellow Republicans have turned on him, declaring him unfit and even dangerous. The Joint Chiefs have been consulted about ensuring he doesn't do anything rash. Social media banned him. The ship is sinking and the rats are jumping off. His sure-thing nomination for 2024 is gone. The Republican party is in disarray. It is an American tragedy. His inaugural speech was about American carnage, and his administration has ended that way.
SCHUYLER VAN HORN
Waterloo