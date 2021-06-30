False equivalency comparing two City Councilors’ actions
To the Editor:
Dear Editorial Board, you have made a false equivalency between what Frank Gaglianese said and what Laura Salamendra didn’t do.
Salamendra was in the passenger seat of a car present at a Back the Blue rally on July 19, 2020. This car was described in an ethics complaint as “blocking traffic.” Surely we know that the person seated in the passenger seat of a car has no physical control over the car. They cannot move it, drive it, steer it, etc. So the sentence in the Finger Lakes Times’ editorial (“Time for City Council to Stop Bickering”) about having enough of “councilors stopping traffic during a rally” makes no sense. It does not apply to Salamendra.
On the other hand, what Gaglianese did was express his desire to shoot Geneva constituents on a Zoom call who did not share his views regarding police accountability. He shared his inner thoughts; we got to hear him on video reveal something very nefarious. We live in a culture where people pick up arms and shoot others on a daily basis. Talk about wishing you could shoot up the people on a Zoom screen isn’t just talk, to some it is an impetus to kill, especially coming from a City Councilor.
As I am writing this there has been yet another four mass shootings over six hours in this country leaving 39 wounded and five dead. And Gaglianese goes around wishing he could shoot the people on his Zoom screen? It is disgustingly irresponsible and unethical. He should have resigned then, and he still should now.
If you can’t see the false equivalency between what Gaglianese did say on video and what Salamendra didn’t do because she wasn’t operating the car described as blocking traffic I am not sure how I can help you.
For me, it’s obvious that someone stating openly on video that he had a desire to shoot some of his Geneva constituents because they did not agree with his stance on the police accountability board trumps someone blocking traffic during a rally, especially when that someone was not the driver of the vehicle in question.
So stop drawing this false equivalency between what Frank Gaglianese said and what Laura Salamendra didn’t do.
They aren’t in any way the same at all, so stop treating them as if they are.
PENNY HANKINS
Ward 3
Geneva