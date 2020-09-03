Family tradition carries on, in spite of the virus
To the Editor:
Like the rest of Geneva the virus has disrupted life here on Castle Street from many angles: My wife is working 24/7 on ways to get Cornell students back to campus with some semblance of pre-virus days whilst in quarantine in the garage. My son has put off returning to school to keep working 12-hour shifts in a full-body hazmat suit cleaning masks sent to his Battelle center in Virginia. My daughter is currently installed at the University of South Carolina waiting for her test results to confirm that she is one of the chosen to attend classes. I spent several days getting certified as a “contact tracer” via the Johns Hopkins program in an effort to help Ontario County and the NY State health departments.
All of those are voluntary virus activities inserted into the host of involuntary restrictions and activities that we all face. One involuntary disruption that I had not considered until last month was my family reunion. The virus nearly broke a 123-year-old tradition of the “Weissleder” diaspora coming together in Minerva, Ohio to swap stories, see new members, and eat generation-proven family favorites: pork stuffed cabbage on kraut, aged blood sausage with potatoes and cucumber salad, and zwiebelkuchen with pork demi glace next to speckbohnen, etc.
In August 2020 the Weissleder family reunion Zoomed in a virtual, online gathering. It was much smaller and had none of the food to share or babies to squeeze, but was represented by at least 11 states and two continents. Our history in the Americas started in 1776. The first reunion came in 1897: one generation later.
With that strength of familial devotion I expected the tradition to survive the virus, I just had not expected it to be so easy. No cost, no muss, no fuss. Yes it was less of an experience than sweating in an Ohio August heat with a bunch of relatives you only see once a year, but I think that the tradition has held. The virus could not have come at a better time in history as technology and ingenuity allows the common man to o’er leap any adversity.
KRIS WHITELEATHER/WEISSLEDER
Geneva