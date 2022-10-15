Farm worker overtime issue is more than likely going to put more small farmers out of business
To the Editor:
It is hard and uncertain to be a farmer, which is why I am only an absentee farmer. But there are a lot of other hard jobs too — say being a farm worker and maybe an immigrant to boot. But why should farm workers bear the burden of not getting overtime, so big farmers can prosper and compete with unfair stakes?
If you listen to the Farm Bureau, state Sen. Tom O’Mara, and Republicans in general, you would think family farmers are the most suffering people in the country because of this overtime. But you know, those people really only speak for mega-size, corporate-like farmers, with one or two thousand cows and 10 or 20 immigrant employees. Those are not “real family farms,” as in Mom, Dad, maybe a son or daughter, and possibly a part-time helper, and whose cows may be treated more humanely, seeing a grass field now and then.
Guess what? The new overtime rules do not affect true family farms at all because they don’t have any employees! Big dairy farms employ people year-round, so why should they not follow the regular overtime rules? I would argue that big farms getting away with paying low migrant wages actually causes real family farms to go out of business by unfair competition. People are not really drinking more milk, so every time a mega-farm puts on 500 more cows, eventually, 10 50-cow family dairies are forced out of business. It is that simple.
But, because those big farms are complaining so much, New York state is bending over backwards to compensate them, with numerous tax credits, to help them pay decent overtime. My prediction is that one of them, the 20% investment tax credit, will just make more small farmers go out of business because the big ones are in a much better position to take advantage of those credits. This credit means that if a farmer buys a $65,000 tractor, or 50 more cows, he does not have to pay any income tax to New York of the first $200,000 profit he makes that year. In addition, the state pays most farmers’ school taxes for them, and farmers only pay taxes on a small fraction of the farm’s real value to begin with.
So, don’t pay any compensation to big dairy farms. However, some smaller fruit farms may need assistance with seasonal workers, so let them have more legal immigrants.
JORGEN OVERGAARD
Penn Yan