To the Editor:
Each year, throughout the month of February, ACTFL — the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages — and the Lead with Languages campaign (https://www.leadwithlanguages.org/) encourages students, parents, educators, and others to advocate for language education across the United States.
For students at any level, studying another language boosts overall academic achievement and promotes positive attitudes and beliefs about other languages and cultures. Learning another language helps safeguard the brain against dementia and imparts a distinct competitive advantage for today’s job market. Still, with these and a long list of other benefits supported by research, our policies and our schools tend to emphasize English Language Arts (ELA) and math courses.
World Languages classes are grouped with the “specials” or the humanities for administrative purposes and professional development. Additionally, budgeting for World Languages tends to be secondary to that of the “core” courses. Yet, when World Language teachers are encouraged to adhere to the newly revised New York state standards, our courses provide students with crucial skills related to interpersonal communication, language analysis, reading comprehension and presentational speaking.
Look inside today’s World Language classes. We go well beyond exposure to another language or the old idea of “food, folk and fun.” New NYSED standards discourage rote memorization of vocabulary lists, translation and worksheets. Those heritage practices have been replaced by spontaneous, creative use of the target language, by cross-cultural comparisons and the development of crucial world readiness and 21st century skills. Thanks to the internet, we are able to view, listen to and read authentic resources from across the globe.
I Lead with Languages by training with the Spanish Embassy and by using the target language as often as possible in my classroom. I am working to train new teachers in my field and to inspire my students to reach their language-leaning goals.
To find out more about the new standards visit http://www.nysed.gov/world-languages/other-resources.
JULIE MILLER-TREMBLEY
Newark