To the Editor:
Many people don’t believe in climate change. They tend to believe that the doomsday clock has a snooze button. I can tell you it doesn’t.
With the glaciers melting and the permafrost too, the signs are all there, but few people are paying attention. Too many other things are happening in this world to pay it any mind. Disasters are very real and commonplace for us to focus on the climate. Droughts, dust storms, floods, wildfires, tornadoes and hurricanes hit us one after another. Can it be climate change is real and increasing?
Big oil and gas companies keep up the drilling, and will to the end. Profits over everything else is all that matters. We keep going and someday we will be studied in a textbook, along with the other great empires that fall into ruin.
Remember, they all climbed up to greatness and all fell into ruin. America is only about 250 years old and just an experiment. It can be a failed experiment if we are not vigilant and attentive. Otherwise, it will all be gone — not with a bang, but with a whimper.
STEPHEN FALLON
Stanley