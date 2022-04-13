Fight to keep blue-collar jobs Seneca Meadows provides
To the Editor:
In response to an article in the Finger Lakes Times about Waterloo Container, I would love to see the signatures for 1,000 people. Just how many are from Seneca County? If not, why would they be concerned about this area? The landfill haters have reached far beyond our county lines to get support. How sad is that?
I’m sure that Gov. Hochul has other things to do than worry about false statements from people who hate the landfill, plus are upset over the recent election results. There isn’t any waste management problems at the landfill. As I have written before, truck drivers have told me how much leachate is hauled away and that none is released into our water.
Seneca Falls residents were given a choice last November, and they overwhelmingly chose a future that would include the essential sanitation infrastructure that serves our region, the essential jobs, and the $72 million annual economic impact that comes with it.
Candidates on both sides of the issue clearly articulated their plans as they related to the world-class operation that is Seneca Meadows. And the people of Seneca Falls made it their choice to move forward with the mutually beneficial community partnership with both Seneca Falls and Waterloo that provides over $4 million a year in local taxes and direct benefits to local residents.
We don’t need any more layoffs or closings in New York, especially in the Finger Lakes. We need it to be known throughout the state that Seneca County is open for business and we welcome you. ALL OF YOU! The plea you hear from the landfill haters — that the landfill is not good for tourism or jobs or health — simply is not true. The facts don’t line up with the theories.
We are known as the home of the women’s rights movement. We welcome all to come visit our history, heritage and our waterways and stay at our friendly hotels, resorts, airbnbs and campgrounds. Enjoy our farmers’ bounty, tour the scenic wine trails and enjoy it all.
We all realize that tourism in New York is a seasonal industry with the challenges of the weather. Our blue-collar essential jobs at the landfill are here year-round. So, to keep our taxes low and get our very old infrastructure updated, join with me in the fight to keep the blue-collar jobs. We are the only people that matter. It’s our town, let’s make our own decisions.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls