To the Editor:
While it is well known that fighting poverty domestically is good for the United States economy, it is less well known that fighting poverty internationally has a similar benefit on the United States, the importance of which lies with the International Affairs Budget and increasing its funding.
Global poverty is a threat to the United States that must be addressed.
Recently, 121 military generals stated that "... the International Affairs Budget must keep pace with the growing global threats and opportunities we face. Now is not the time to retreat." Poverty creates instability and uncertainty, which leads to desperation and conflicts that become threats to United States security, sometimes leading to costly wars.
When the International Affairs Budget is increased, more economic partners arise for the United States as security threats decline.
Today, the International Affairs budget is a mere 1% of the United States federal budget. Over the past 20 years, poverty rates have dropped, allowing new markets to emerge, leading to 45% of all American exports going to foreign countries and creating new jobs at home. With a budget this small doing this much good, increasing it would only continue to improve our own development, defense, and diplomacy.
Sen. Chuck Schumer's support of federal aid and international development gives hope for the future of the International Affairs Budget, and we should urge our other members of Congress to do the same.
EMILY YOUNG
Seneca Falls
