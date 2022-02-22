Find a good use for Willard campus
To the Editor:
The fantasies expressed by Mr. Zeldin, Ms. Helming and Mr. Palmesano (Finger Lakes Times, Jan. 22, “GUEST APPEARANCE: Closing Willard not a good idea”) are laughable compared to one of mine: Oh, that one of them could have spent the same 97 days in hell that I did five years ago.
The cringe-worthy details will no doubt come to light in what I hope will be a civil lawsuit. There are too many to print here.
Willard itself may not be a failure, but the “DTC” — Drug Treatment Campus — misnomer has to go. Call it what it is, a paramilitary pharmacy, a mini-jail and knock off the “treatment” BS. Most of us “parolees” were there for a minor parole violation that, yes, was related to some type of substance abuse, more than likely predicated on physical/mental and sexual abuse, or by underlying mental issues, but none of that is addressed. The focus of the program seemed more like boot camp. I was 61 with health problems. I was in and out of the infirmary for, among other things, a scabies outbreak. The place was stifling, smelly and horribly overcrowded. This is rehab?
So yes, close Willard DTC. At least as it is now. Make it something useful, like a real treatment facility, with real bedrooms, fulfilling activities, and professional, compassionate staff. Or consider the homeless, battered women and their children, a school of some kind. Not a training course toward a military career!
The possibilities, in and outside the box, are countless. The campus is, after all, quite stately, and we’re all aware of its historical value. I’m sure New York can come up with a more suitable and appropriate use of this site; one that will still provide for local employment, state funding, tax income and whatever else they’re griping about. Notice none of them give any importance to the real issue, why the joint was made DTC in the first place: drug treatment. Not as a pitiful front for what’s become a behemoth, out-of-control, money-making machine.
Priorities my @$#!!
CAROL PRATT
Penn Yan