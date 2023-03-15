To the Editor:
I have always come back home, here in the Finger Lakes. My work has taken me elsewhere, but I’m known for telling people to visit us. It’s where God put His hand on the Earth, after all.
When I first realized I didn’t identify as female, as I was assigned when I was born, I didn’t have trans elders to turn to. What I had were friends and support from the staff of my college, which is also here. I sought out mental health care, and was told that not only was it imperative that I transition, but that I should also move to New York City and never look back.
Those who know me have heard my motto: I’m going to be queer right here. I am proud to have been the first intern and, for a time, Program Coordinator of the Center of the Finger Lakes, our local LGBTQIA+ Resource Center, which is still going strong! The community I have since found knows that we do all belong together, as it has been since before Stonewall.
I choose to turn my eyes from hate to joy. I’d like to plug a project I recently became aware of: a local father is working on creating an LGBTQIA+ affirming art studio space for youth. There is a GoFundMe for that project, at https://gofund.me/ed5f2c33.
Also, FLX Pride will be coming back in person this year! Let’s support these projects to show that the Finger Lakes has room for all.
MITCHEL LEET
Stanley