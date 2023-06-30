Fitzgerald does disservice to Geneva Club Beverage
To the Editor:
A letter to columnist Michael Fitzgerald:
I read your Write On column of June 9, “Inflation and Those Higher Prices,” with some interest.
I feel the need to correct some inaccuracies in your conclusions. You state that, “based on what products I can now find locally, I can skip the Pepsi products and keep my money in the Finger Lakes.” Perhaps you are not aware that all of the Pepsi in Ontario and Yates counties is sold through our company, Geneva Club Beverage.
We have been an independent Pepsi Bottling franchise located in the City of Geneva for over 100 years. We employ close to 60 people from the area. Many of our employees have been with us for multiple decades. We operate on a completely different profit structure than the PepsiCo company, which merely sells us the syrup used to make these beverages. I can assure you, our profit margins have not risen at the same level as those of our franchisor.
Additionally, we contribute to many charitable causes in the area. Your encouragement of your readers to skip our products actually accomplishes the opposite of keeping money in the Finger Lakes.
Also absent in your column is the fact that many price increases have been caused by supply chain problems that resulted from Covid policies and restrictions. These are only just now starting to level off to pre-pandemic levels.
I would encourage your readers to keep buying Pepsi products to support the local economy, including the Finger Lakes Times, which we happily support by buying advertising space.
ROBERT W. ANANIA Jr.
Vice President and General Manager
Geneva Club Beverage Co. Inc.