Fix city’s flooding issues and forget the marina
To the Editor:
Residents concerned with flooding should pay attention to upcoming City Council discussion on building and maintaining a marina. It is criminal, in my opinion, to spend taxpayer money to maintain new infrastructure for tourists when the residents who provide us with our budget are literally under water.
These residents trust us, the City Council, to make sound financial decisions, and they are crying out for help. Any available funds should be spent to fix what is broken and not to pander to tourists.
If the Republican members of Council want to build a marina, maybe they should consider doing it on Oak Street so local families can paddle over during the next big rain.
Shame on them.
LAURA SALAMENDRA
Geneva