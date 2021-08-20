FL Railway president: Kathy Ferron deserves all the accolades
To the Editor:
In regards to the “Bigger Picture” from July 20, “Riding the rails:”
Kathy Ferron is both too generous in her description of me and far too modest concerning her own accomplishments.
When Kathy approached Finger Lakes Railway (FGLK) with her rail-bike idea for Penn Yan, we determined that the best piece of track for her would be our out-of-service line located north of Penn Yan.
It came with problems for her ... it was overgrown with small trees and brush and included a major washout. This was “no problem” for Kathy. She quickly developed an innovative approach to the brush and tree removal issue (we are copying some of her ideas) and took care of the washout issue with a remarkably constructed bridge. Local highway departments should take note of her design. Her whole operation was well conceived and smartly implemented.
It should be emphasized that my participation was de minimis. Our Real Estate Department, our Passenger Department, Marketing Department and General Manager did all of the “heavy lifting” for FGLK.
As the concluding item of the old adage concerning “the six phases of a project” emphasizes, “praise and honors follow for the non-participants,” which was me. Also, many of your readers would not recognize or accept the “extremely nice guy” description.
Kathy is a formidable promoter of the rail-bike idea and FGLK is proud to have helped her accomplish her goal. Penn Yan should be proud and supportive of her as well. Her operation and the associated significant personal investment helps make Penn Yan and Yates County even more attractive as a tourist destination.
MICHAEL V. SMITH
President, Finger Lakes Railway