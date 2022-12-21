Finger Lakes Youth Sports thankful for your support
To the Editor:
Finger Lakes Youth Sports Inc. is an organization that offers area children with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports such as baseball, soccer, basketball, and bowling. It has been in existence for over 30 years, serving our special athletes and their families.
We recently wrapped up another successful season of our Challenger bowling at Sunset Bowl, which has hosted that annual program for years. Our athletes were treated with a pizza party at the conclusion of the season. There was no shortage of strikes and spares to applaud this year, but, most importantly, we celebrated the accomplishments of our special athletes, who gained skills, confidence and friends as the season progressed. Our wonderful children had a blast, and we are grateful to the Malcuria family for hosting us again this year.
We would like to thank the countless individuals, businesses, organizations, parents, coaches, and volunteers that assist us in providing our special athletes the opportunities to participate in activities that would otherwise not be available to them. There are far too many folks to thank individually without risking an omission, so we wish to thank everyone that has assisted us in serving our special athletes in any way. You are a dedicated group, and our youth are blessed to have your support.
Finger Lakes Youth Sports Inc. is seeking additional support from our community. If you are interested in getting involved, in any capacity, to assist our special athletes, or if you would kindly consider donating to our cause, please contact us at fingerlakeschallengersports@gmail.com. The children and families that we serve will be eternally grateful for any contributions.
KELLY HART
President & The Members
of the FLYS Inc.
Board of Directors