Flag Day disappointment
To the Editor:
When entering the Geneva Wegmans on our national Flag Day, there was a display of Pride Flags but none of our great American Flag.
I am not concerned about all the other flags and what they represent that are readily displayed, be they the Pride, Black Lives Matter, Trump, Puerto Rico, Texas, Ukraine, or other national homelands, etc. Being a veteran of the U.S. Army and an American, I am concerned, even disgusted, that on Flag Day the American flag, with all it represents, was not displayed prominently.
The American flag represents our great God-given nation and all of its blessed freedoms. It is the great American flag that allows all the other flags to be presented.
REV. J. MARK AMMERMAN
Geneva