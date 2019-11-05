Flavoring ban a good thing for public health
To the Editor:
I applaud Gov. Cuomo’s recent move to add menthol to the state’s first-in-the-nation ban on flavored e-cigarettes. In nicotine products, menthol creates a soothing sensation in the throat and airways. It reduces nicotine’s harshness, making it easier for people to start smoking and more difficult for them to stop.
During the last two years, consumer use of menthol-flavored nicotine products has increased from 42.9 percent to 63.9 percent, according to the National Youth Tobacco Use Survey.
Unfortunately a hold has been placed on the ban’s enforcement. There has been a total of 110 lung illnesses due to vaping and one death reported so far in NY. To reduce the number of youth who start smoking, it is important to enact this ban as soon as possible.
Smokers can contact the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 866-697-8487 or visit www.nysmokefree.com for support and free resources.
ZAHIRA QUINONES
TAVAREZ, MD
Clinical and Translational
Science Institute
University of Rochester