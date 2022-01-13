FLT publishing Greenidge contributions was infuriating
To the Editor:
One of the first things my wife and I did after moving to Geneva last October was to subscribe to the Finger Lakes Times. We wanted to know what was happening in our new town and just as importantly we wanted to support the local newspaper. We learned from experience in West Virginia that a free and independent press is vital. We learned this by watching our local newspaper and other media being swayed by corporate dollars. More than swayed — corrupted. We hope we aren’t going to witness a repeat of that history here.
The “article” in the FLT dated Jan. 5 with the headline of “Greenidge reflects on 2021 contributions to area entities” was infuriating. First of all, it should be “Greenidge brags ... ” not “reflects,” and it should have been a paid announcement rather than a press release posing as news (much of what I have to say also applies to the story on the same page about donations by Seneca Meadows).
If this was news, written by a journalist, I would have expected some background on just what this “power plant and blockchain business” is. Perhaps some commentary on their pending permits and ongoing litigation. A little digging would show that this year’s worth of contributions equals about one day of profit for them. To simply print a self-praising press release without context makes me wonder about FLT’s sense of balance.
I suggest you do some research and see how the benefits of these contributions balance against the known dangers of Greenidge’s operations. A basic premise of journalism is to follow the dollar — not just stand back, publicize it and admire it without asking at the very least, “Why do they do this?”
This company-created propaganda is just one piece of a playbook that many corporations follow. Move into a small town, get them to approve your project, denigrate any that oppose you and start spreading money around to gain influence, to curry favor. It’s money that you can write off on your taxes as charitable giving. No pain — lots to gain.
To those entities that accepted these gifts I say “good for you.” Take the money and put it to good use and remember that a true gift has no strings attached. And wash your hands.
TIM ROSS
Geneva