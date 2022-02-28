FLT readers deserve better than D’Amico’s disingenuous writing
To the Editor:
I returned to the area this weekend to attend to my father’s health and was disappointed to read the “Voice of D’Amocracy” column (Times, Feb. 14) regarding the “freedom convoy.” The writer’s numerous business, volunteer and political accomplishments notwithstanding, he expects the reader to fall for three disappointing traps.
The first is the trap of labeling those who disagree with him. When you label you limit, both yourself and the person you label. By repeatedly using the word “liberal,” the writer believes it obviates him of the responsibility to logically listen to the opposite viewpoint or effectively acquit himself regarding the details, something he woefully failed at. While we have just barely broken the mathematical peak of the omicron strain, the hospital system remains strained to the max, as evidenced by the arrival just this week of an Air Force medical unit to support struggling Rochester hospitals.
Second, he hopes we will fall victim to the trap of asserting that just because “many people believe” something (i.e., non-existent election fraud) or have shared feelings of frustration about something (“we’re all fed up”), it must be acted upon by our leaders, even when factually wrong and not supported by the majority of the citizenry. He bolsters this with veiled suggestions of conspiracy theories, nefarious intentions and failures to “follow the science.” He incorrectly asserts this to be true just because they haven’t eliminated ALL mandates the moment the peak is broken, we finally START trending down and a vocal minority engages in illegal activity that he would never otherwise have tolerated.
Lastly, the writer wants us to fall for the demagoguery of pitting us against all those “evil” politicians who only care about power, control and money. Yeah, like anyone really wanted to lead during the greatest health crisis of the last 100 years, where we are still losing more people every two days than we lost on 9/11. Most of them are sincerely doing the best they can in a horrible situation. We’re all frustrated and fed up! Hell, I sure am! But to label, vilify and factually misrepresent the issues is beneath the writer’s stature in the community.
And, it’s equally disappointing to find the Finger Lakes Times dedicating a third of a page to this caliber of disingenuous or outright dishonest writing. The readers deserve better than to have this publication stoke their fears and frustrations.
MARK STEPHANY
Watkins Glen