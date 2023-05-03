To the Editor:
Re: The value of newspapers. Using the Finger Lakes Times, I've found 227 local nonprofits holding events, fundraisers, worship services, etc. that you've promoted — 227 distinct nonprofits, not merely 227 events.
Had I used the internet, I'd have had thousands of "hits" for old, defunct or moribund nonprofits. The FLT was the most efficient way to identify groups that are making a difference in people's lives.
This proliferation of nonprofits also demonstrates the vitality of our people. Every day, our neighbors volunteer their time and energies to feed and clothe the poor, create art, preserve local history, lead worship, help addicts in recovery, educate children and comfort the elderly. A friend of mine who has lived in cities across the U.S. recently told me that he's never seen the amount of community spirit that he witnesses daily in the Finger Lakes.
Perhaps you could have a "Nonprofit Tips" column once a month, similar to your religion, agriculture, etc. pages. If so, here's a bit of self-promotion: I am writing a book that could provide the basis for numerous articles.
JEFF HOFFMAN
Waterloo