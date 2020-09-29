To the Editor:
On behalf of our agency, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of the essential workers who have worked through this pandemic and risked your lives to be sure people had food, clothing, shelter, emergency services and healthcare services. We are proud of your hard work and dedication. Thank you.
For those who have unfortunately suffered job loss, we want you to know that services are available to help you return to work. We have developed virtual workshops, funds are available to assist you in retraining and also funds are available to assist employers with the on the job training program. We offer a great on line training program appropriately titled "Skill up Finger Lakes." Several companies are offering drive through job fairs. Four of our five career centers are open to the public, preferably by appointment and information on the locations is available on our website. The Geneva Center is not currently open.
We continue to develop virtual services but we want you to know that we are here to assist you in returning to work. As we have many industries slowly reopening, we know that others will not and our services and staff are ready and able to assist you. For more information, please visit our website at www.fingerlakesworks.com or call us at (315) 789-3131.
KAREN A. SPRINGMEIER
Executive Director
Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board, Inc.