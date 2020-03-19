To the Editor:

White composing this letter, I read two articles in the March 3 Finger Lakes Times. One was Ms. Augustine's oped (spot on), the other was the "City reval project" news story.

Two recent events occurred about the same time. I received notice my home had increased in value per the City Assessor. The other was the arrival of the "fog of stench" from the county landfill (or dump) on my front porch thanks to the predominant west wind.

As a retiree living in New York, I struggle with our tax problem, both state and local, versus relocating to a more tax friendly state. I fear whatever value my home has, it may well be greatly diminished when the "for of stench" envelopes us all. What parent will pay Hobart and William Smith tuition for their child to attend college in that stench? What tourist will return, or even stay, when the "welcome" they receive at the Visitors Center is that stench?

I urge all our representatives — city, town, county — to secure a date certain for the dump closure, to deny any expansion and to use all available legal means to force mitigation of the "fog of stench" or to pursue financial penalties from the corporate owners.

Let's start working on our county's future solid waste disposal but not that of the whole northeast. Perhaps, if the wind changed more eastward, our neighbors would share our sense of urgency.

DR. STEPHEN ACHILLES

Geneva