To The Editor:
I just knew that those opposing the much-needed $1.9 trillion Pandemic Relief Aid proposal would cite as their reason for doing so the belief that we need to be "fiscally responsible" and not add to our national debt and federal budget deficit.
It is one thing to say that we can't afford to bankrupt our nation over expensive items such as "The Green New Deal" and "Medicare For All." But it is something else entirely when we are having a national crisis such as this pandemic when most of our citizens are truly hurting financially. Even many upper-middle-class Americans are struggling to pay their bills.
This is not the time for the rich, the super-rich, and the privileged few who are operating behind the scenes to preach "fiscal responsibility" to the rest of us.
If you want to find out the real reason behind why these sanctimonious senators and congresspeople are saying that the proposal is too generous, simply follow the money trail.
Then you will learn the identities of their biggest, richest, most powerful and influential campaign donors and contributors. Next, find out how the donors want them to vote on this and other proposals, and you will learn why the legislators are taking this particular stance. The big donors pressure them to vote in favor of what is in the donors' best economic and financial self-interests, not what is best for the American people as a whole.
Because, as my dad always said to me, "Stewie, the Piper must be paid."
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester