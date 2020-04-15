To the Editor:
We all recently received a postcard in the mail that would have been much more impressive and appropriate if it had been titled The Center For Disease Control Coronavirus Guidelines for America. The present occupant of the White House is willfully ignorant of the seriousness of the current situation. His primary concern seems to be reelection in using his name on this card as a shameless advertisement for this when he personally has no credibility regarding this matter.
He continually tries to minimize the importance of these measures, even by, at first, suggesting a return to normal by Easter despite the repeated corrections of the adults in the room such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and other infectious disease experts.
In many areas of our country this disease has yet to peak. There have even been rumblings in the alternate universe of Trump World that he should oust Dr. Fauci along with everyone else who disagrees with him as his track record shows. Heaven help us if that happens.
He continues to offer false hope to everyone by his statements based on his “feelings” regarding unproven treatments and deadlines when this crisis will end.
He has questioned health care experts regarding the need for more important supplies and has stated that he is not a “shipping clerk” when the federal government has the authority to order procurement of these supplies.
Our oldest daughter is an ER physician and we have great concern for her safety and that of her family if supplies are not available.
We implore everyone to follow the CDC Guidelines, not the President Trump Guidelines, so that we can put this pandemic to rest as soon as possible.
CHARLES JORDAN, MD
Geneva