Food and climate are intertwined
To the Editor:
Can we eat our way out of climate catastrophe? According to a recent study by researchers at University of California at Santa Barbara, our food system needs a major overhaul to lessen environmental damage while feeding the growing population. The research says consumers may need to alter their food choices.
So, what’s the best choice for U.S. diners?
According to thousands of scientists, the best thing we can do for the planet is to ditch eating meat, eggs, and dairy products. It takes a lot of energy to feed animals enormous amounts of food and water, slaughter them, process, transport, and store their flesh. And forests — which trap greenhouse gases — are destroyed to make way for pastureland and to cultivate crops for animals to consume.
Anyone who cares about the planet and the future of its inhabitants can make one simple choice to help halt climate change: Eat vegan. And, each person can save up to 200 animals per year from suffering in confinement and slaughter.
REBECCA LIBAUSKAS
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Va.