In 2013 I began my journey to become a registered nurse, taking all of the prerequisites that are required in order achieve this goal. I graduated from Finger Lakes Community College in 2016, and later that year was accepted into the Finger Lakes College of Nursing in Geneva. This wonderful amazing thing soon became my worst nightmare.
The college had implemented a “flipped classroom” model, which was only announced to us on the day of orientation. By that time it was too late to find alternative options for a more traditional classroom, as deposits had been made and deadline for admission at other institutions were closed.
Flipped classroom is when all the lecture materials are recorded and you watch them at home. This setting does not give students an opportunity to ask questions, get clarification, or hear relevant stories. This institution also based 90% of students' overall grades on six exams. This leaves very little room for error.
In 2017 the college also changed the way it delivered testing accommodations, for individuals with documented disabilities (504). On Sept. 18, 2018, the college was found guilty by the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) for failure to deliver the appropriate accommodations. Nonetheless, this change left me unsuccessful and with $40,000 in student debt.
This is only part of the struggles students face at the now Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing Health and Science. Clinical advisors do not show up for scheduled meetings with students. Instructors tell students “We're not here to hold your hand." It leaves me to wonder if this school were to show the students the compassion that is taught in its video lectures would they have had more graduates over the years? That could have aided in this nursing shortage.
According to the US Department of Education, the college's scorecard for graduation is a 71% success rate (https://collegescorecard.ed.gov/school/?475422-Finger-Lakes-Health-College-of-Nursing). Why are institutions allowed to rob nurses of their future with no repercussions?
This may have all happened pre-pandemic. But with the recent thinking that distance learning may be the new forever, I beg of you no!
As an adult, I had difficulties with this distance learning approach. It is so hard to imagine what many of our children are going through. However, this shows that distance learning is not going to work for all, and that many will be left behind — in this NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND era.
NICOLE ROBERTS
Lyons