To the Editor:
I stand in continued opposition to all of the current plans to develop a City of Geneva Marina on the City’s lakefront property. I believe:
1. City residents who own boats and who seek permanent docking have plenty of available and preferable spots within three miles of the City.
2. The current “transient/visitor” docks have been consistently underutilized, meaning there is a lack of demand and the likelihood of failure of an expanded pay-to-play marina.
3. The City should not be borrowing or funding a project for which it has no expertise to operate. Just recently the Geneva City Police were unable to respond to a disabled boat 50 feet offshore because it was out of its jurisdiction, namely it was in Seneca County.
4. A members-only marina is contrary to the public use and enjoyment of our lake frontage. Concentrated boat fumes, boat parties, boat picnics, and boat noise will change the visage, the peacefulness, and the inclusivity that the beautiful Geneva Lakefront Park and walkway now afford both residents and visitors from all income levels.
Proposal: Have each council member watch this locally produced 6-minute video of just one idea that would really be consistent with our inclusive Geneva Lakefront Park, https://vimeo.com/193179518. Then have City Council accept $3,000 from Seneca Jet d’Eau to help defray the costs of defeating this ill-conceived idea of our City building and operating a marina.
DANIEL MCGOWAN
Geneva