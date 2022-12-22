Former GPD officer has lost respect for department
To the Editor:
This is a letter referencing back to a March 2022 Finger Lakes Times article titled “At odds with city, GPD.”
I have come to the point in my life where I think I can speak openly about something that upsets me and brings me down quite a bit. One year ago I was dealing with two separate issues: one was clearly medical and the other was professional. I am speaking of my medical diagnosis of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and then the repeated workplace harassment related to openly having a diagnosis of Major Depressive Disorder. The acts of harassment truly showed that from the top to the bottom, the Geneva Police Department doesn’t care, respect or support department members that suffer from illness and injury.
I would not wish my illness on my worst of enemies. It’s not the easiest thing to experience especially without this alleged blue pride, blue support, or whatever. I’ve been going through this all on my own. I’m treated like an outcast by the place I served a good portion of my adult life to, all because I spoke up about a wrong that was never corrected and justice never served. My family and a few close friends are the only support I have.
Going through every legal aspect of what I experienced, I learned you make a complaint against a police department and they will be the first to victim-blame the complainant and not exercise common sense and objectively investigate the matter fully.
An incident that was similar to mine involving a city councilor was investigated. It seems that it was solved by very simple investigative work. Not what a security camera recorded. I wonder, in the councilor’s case, if they tried to make a file to victim-blame.
Since dealing with all of this, I feel that I have lost respect for the Geneva Police Department and their “leadership.” For me, I’m not going to waste my time angered at such a place. In good time, karma will introduce itself and expose the narcissistic ways of their “leader.”
PATRICK NOLIN
Geneva