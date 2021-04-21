Former president’s biggest lie: Press is the enemy
To the Editor:
The former guy. You know who I am talking about? Our last president. Now you know. I am avoiding using his name in hope that he just goes away. His name is disappearing from a lot of property where people don’t want to be associated with him any more.
When someone loses an important free and fair election, they owe it to this great country to go away quietly if they won’t concede. They can work on getting elected again if they wish but to complain that they lost because the election was stolen is very harmful to a democracy as we are witnessing happening right now.
A man in Florida has a sign in his yard using very obscene language to complain about both Biden and the people who voted for him. The press interviewed him on it. He says the city regulates the size of the sign but not what is on it. He said his neighbors don’t like his sign with so many kids around but that is just too bad.
This Florida sign owner says he believes that the election was stolen. On what basis does he believe this? Just because the former guy says so repeatedly for months on end and is still at it? The Washington Post says this former guy lied 30,573 times in his four years as president.
Lawyers for this former guy went to many different courts about the election results. The judges decided against them 60 times out of 60 times! Including three times to the Supreme Court of our land. Does this sign owner in Florida know this? I doubt it was mentioned on the far right wing news sites that he probably follows.
The former guy said the press is the enemy of the people. That is his worst lie of all as it would keep us from being informed citizens. A free press is vital for an informed citizenry.
All dictators only became dictators after getting rid of their free press. Putin is the dictator who heads Russia. He controls the newspapers and what they print. And our losing former guy said Putin is a great leader. I almost fell off my chair when I heard him say that in 2016 when he was campaigning. And yet a lot of people voted for him. Some again four years later. I just don’t understand it.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo