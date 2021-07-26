Founders knew religion, morality are indispensable
To the Editor:
Most would agree our country is experiencing a very deep divide at this time. As a student of our founding I have read what the Founders said about why and how governments fail. They had their own personal experiences at the hands of a British king who, over a 60-year period, became an absolute dictator which led them to exit their homeland in search of freedom.
This past June Catholic bishops advanced plans to draft a document addressing Communion for pro-choice Catholic politicians. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden come to mind; they call themselves Catholics and are at the same time pro-choice believing women have a right to kill a baby in the womb for any reason at all. The vote was 168 in favor and 55 opposed. What is outrageous is the 55 bishops who were opposed. This represents a deep divide and departure from authentic official Catholic doctrine.
When Hillary Clinton ran for president I remember seeing Hillary bumper stickers in the parking lot at St. Patrick’s Church and thought how strange this was. I had thought the Church was so very clear on right to life. Of course, Hillary was and is totally pro-choice. These parishioners clearly did not know they should not be voting for any candidate that condoned the killing of unborn babies in the womb for any reason.
Back to the Founders. They spoke frequently about the role of religion, morality and virtue as a foundation of political prosperity. In George Washington’s farewell address he said: “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable. And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.”
I would add to that, religion cannot not be maintained if deacons, priests, bishops and Popes do not have the will or nerve to preach and teach clearly the truth about the issues of the day. People, politicians and presidents, who out of ignorance, are pro-baby killers should not be allowed to receive Holy Communion until they repent and change their ways.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls