To the Editor.
My wife and I were sitting in the Rotary Room at Clifton Springs Hospital six weeks ago, and on the wall was written the four-way test of things we think, say, and/or do.
1. Is it the Truth?
2. Is it Fair to all Concerned?
3. Will it build good Will and Better Friendships?
4. Will it be Beneficial to All Concerned?
With all the nasty things that are being said about people, sexual orientations, and ethnicity, I think it would do well for people to use these four guidelines to help lead them to be better individuals. These could be used by businesses, politicians, legal professionals and any other people that it could affect.
I hope people can use these four guidelines throughout their daily lives.
KEN COOK
Waterloo