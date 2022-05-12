To the Editor:
Serving on Geneva’s Police Review Board, I’ve thought carefully about language in the public debate over the past year. There are four insults that I’ve noticed backfiring on their users, and I wish people would stop using them.
“Pig” for police officers is unhelpful. Pigs are bulky barnyard animals, slaughter animals. This lowers the bar for violent language. I’m aware that there are other arguments for use of the word pig: its pairing with “chauvinist,” or how the feral pig is a destructive invasive species in America (a metaphor for European colonialism). But these are not usually the notes that sound when the word is used: It’s body-shaming and a farmyard insult at a moment when the discussion should be moving far away from body critique and caricatures.
The B word that rhymes with “mastered” and is part of an acronym used to critique cops. As adoptive parents, my wife and I have to carefully parse the language of “legitimacy” with our kids, so I’m sensitive to this. You’re not undercutting the patriarchy by using a sins-of-the-father word that affirms a patriarchal belief system. If you feel that someone is prejudiced or too physically rough, provide evidence and use those words directly.
“Commie” often doesn’t shine light on anything. Many of us on the left wish for fair, free-market capitalism with focused regulation (not subsidies and cronyism benefiting billionaires), and labeling people “commies” without evidence confuses both the political philosophy debate and the police debate. Most often, it backfires on the speaker; the more totalitarian you accuse someone of being, the more totalitarian your argument sounds. Anti-racism movements like Black Lives Matter, and anti-misogyny movements like feminism, react and push back against specific forms of bias and hatred. If there are a number of communist thinkers working in those groups, that does not mean the entire movement is communist any more than the Proud Boys represent everyone on the right; they don’t.
“Know-it-all” or similar “smartypants” phrases. There’s a frustrating level of pride in willful ignorance in our local politics. That insult doesn’t make the speakers look like they’re confident in their own ideas.
CHARLES KING
Geneva
(Ed. note: King served as the secretary of the former Geneva Police Review Board. He is a member of the Planning Board. He speaks here for himself individually.)