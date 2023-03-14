To the Editor:
It is disappointing to see Mario Fratto using our paper to double down on his incendiary remarks. His letter is rife with talking points and misconceptions popular in far-right echo chambers, not to mention his absurd straw-man fallacy of "feeling Chinese." I would suggest that he actually talk to a sociologist or biologist to get his facts straight, but that would require him to actually listen to others.
While I disagree or find fallacies with nearly everything he said, there is one statement I can bear repeating. Leave the kids alone. Other folks, and especially politicians, should have no say in what an individual does with or thinks about their own personhood. I yearn for the day when "socially conservative" meant "live and let live" instead of "my way or the highway."
Mario, please reconsider what you are publicly saying. It is harmful to those you target and embarrassing to actual conservatives. Trump’s playbook will not work for you at the local or state level. No amount of family pull or borrowed far-right dogma will get you the state congressional seat if you keep this up, as seen in your 13-point defeat in the last primaries.
Do and be better.
MICHAEL SALOTTO
Geneva