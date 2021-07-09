Garbage is everyone’s problem; don’t give in
To the Editor:
You load 16 tons and whaddya got? Another day older and deeper in debt. St Peter dontcha call me ‘cause I can’t go ... I OWE my soul to the company store.
Oh yes, long before the sausages, Jimmy Dean was a country singer telling us about coal mining in Kentucky. He loads 16 tons a day. Hmm ... that sounds familiar.
And he can’t die because he owes everything to the “Man,” the corporate giant who controls everything. And what the Man wants, the Man gets. Seneca Falls has hitched her soul to Seneca Meadows, Inc. — 16 tons a day of garbage, stink, and humiliation. And the man wants 15 more years of our soul.
Landfill expansion is not your problem? Think again.
Your community next? When the SMI Man wants your town, he showers money as the great good benevolent neighbor (Need your water park fixed? Want to trade clean air for massage chairs?) The Man invades your elections with dark money, buys politicians, entices devotion by promising lower taxes. Later on there are lawsuits and bribes and golf outings (The same playbook is being used on Line 3 pipeline towns sitting in the way of corporate progress/greed).
Yes, you too can be a company town spending your tax money to fight landfill lawsuits. You too can trade health and safety and clean water for bags of money. You too can have 18-wheelers rolling down residential streets or a laissez-faire government determined to make your town ugly and smelly in return for power. You too can have processed leachate in your water system.
Why do we care what Geneva thinks, or Auburn, or Skaneateles? Or BonaDent or Hobart?
Because we are all in this together. Garbage is everyone’s problem. Let’s initiate community composting. Let’s wisely recycle with purpose. Let’s close the monster-gobbler.
Let the DEC and SMI build their state-of-the-art Trash and Garbage Dump somewhere off a major highway but far from a municipality, housing, schools, fishing and recreational lakes and water sources and tourism points of interest. Reuse, recycle, revolt.
Remember, this landfill will never go away. It will always be a reminder of the greed of a corporate giant and the town it owns.
JEAN GILROY
Seneca Falls